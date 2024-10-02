Як виконувати катетеризацію підключичної вени під контролем ультразвукового дослідження

Secure or long-term venous access that is not available using other sites

Inability to obtain peripheral venous access or intraosseous infusion

IV infusion of fluids and medications for patients in cardiac arrest

IV infusion of medications that may be irritating to veins when administered peripherally (eg, high-concentration fluids, chemotherapy, vasopressors, parenteral nutrition)

IV infusion of high flows or large fluid volumes beyond what is possible using peripheral venous catheters

Hemodynamic monitoring (eg, central venous pressure, central venous oxyhemoglobin saturation, cardiac pressures via pulmonary artery catheters

Hemodialysis or plasmapheresis*

Transvenous cardiac pacing (see video How to Insert a Transvenous Pacemaker) or pulmonary arterial monitoring (Swan-Ganz catheter)†

* The subclavian vein may be less preferred for stiff catheters (because of difficulty achieving the sharp turn into the superior van cava) or large-bore hemodialysis catheters (which can cause venous stenosis that renders the ipsilateral arm unsuitable for arteriovenous shunt placement).

† For transvenous cardiac pacing and pulmonary arterial monitoring, a right internal jugular cannulation or a left subclavian vein cannulation typically is preferred.

A subclavian central venous catheter (CVC) is preferred for long-term venous access in patients who are not confined to bed (eg, ambulatory patients needing parenteral nutrition, antibiotics, or chemotherapy).