Некомпактна кардіоміопатія

Diagnosis of non-compaction cardiomyopathy is suspected in patients with manifestations of arrhythmias or conduction disorders in whom standard evaluation (eg, echocardiography) discloses ventricular wall abnormalities, including hypertrophy, distinct layers, and deep trabeculae. However, it is frequently difficult to distinguish the findings in non-compaction cardiomyopathy from normal variations, particularly in patients with physiological or pathological left ventricular hypertrophy, those with other cardiomyopathies, and pregnant patients. Cardiac MRI with late gadolinium enhancement is usually also done and is more sensitive.

Each imaging technique uses measurement cutoff criteria to enhance discrimination. Several different consensus criteria (eg, by echocardiography [1, 2] or by MRI [3]) have been developed to facilitate diagnosis. Patients with significant levels of myocardial fibrosis have a worse prognosis.

ECG and ambulatory cardiac rhythm monitoring are done to assess current rhythm status and are repeated annually to guide antiarrhythmic medication or device therapies.

Patients with findings suggestive of the disorder should have genetic testing.

First-degree family members of patients should have clinical evaluation (ie, to detect symptoms suggestive of arrhythmia, and/or heart failure), ECG, and echocardiography initially and repeated every 1 to 3 years. Genetic testing is done if the index case has a mutation identified. Family members who are not carriers of that mutation do not require ongoing testing.