Baadhi ya Aina za Vaginitis
Infection
Symptoms
Potential Complications
Treatment
Yellow-green or gray, thin, cloudy discharge, often with a fishy odor, which may become stronger after sexual intercourse or during menstrual periods
Sometimes, irritation
For pregnant women:
Infection of the membranes around the fetus (intra-amniotic infection)
Infections of the uterus after delivery of a baby or after an abortion
Preterm labor and delivery
Metronidazole
Clindamycin
Secnidazole
Usually a profuse, greenish yellow, frothy discharge
Sometimes a fishy smell
Sometimes itching and irritation
Pain during sexual intercourse and urination
For pregnant women:
Preterm labor and delivery
Metronidazole
Tinidazole
Yeast infection (candidiasis)
Thick, white, curd-like discharge
Moderate to severe itching and burning (but not always)
Usually redness and swelling of the genital area
No serious complications
Fluconazole
Miconazole
Butoconazole
Clotrimazole
Terconazole
Tioconazole