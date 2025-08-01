skip to main content
Introduction to Gastrointestinal Disorders in Neonates and Infants

ByJaime Belkind-Gerson, MD, MSc, University of Colorado
Reviewed ByAlicia R. Pekarsky, MD, State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital
Reviewed/Revised Modified Aug 2025
Several gastrointestinal disorders can affect both neonates and infants, including the following:

Neonates are also susceptible to other conditions that may become surgical emergencies such as inguinal hernia, gastric perforation, ileal perforation, and mesenteric arterial occlusion.

Infectious gastroenteritis is the most common pediatric gastrointestinal disorder. It occurs most commonly in medically underserved countries and predominately among children < 5 years of age. Diarrhea is the second leading cause of death in children < 5 years old globally (1). (See Overview of Gastroenteritis.)

  1. 1. Hartman RM, Cohen AL, Antoni S, et al. Risk Factors for Mortality Among Children Younger Than Age 5 Years With Severe Diarrhea in Low- and Middle-income Countries: Findings From the World Health Organization-coordinated Global Rotavirus and Pediatric Diarrhea Surveillance Networks [published correction appears in Clin Infect Dis. 2023 Jan 6;76(1):183. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciac865.]. Clin Infect Dis. 2023;76(3):e1047-e1053. doi:10.1093/cid/ciac561

