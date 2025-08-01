Introduction to Gastrointestinal Disorders in Neonates and Infants

Several gastrointestinal disorders can affect both neonates and infants, including the following:

Neonates are also susceptible to other conditions that may become surgical emergencies such as inguinal hernia, gastric perforation, ileal perforation, and mesenteric arterial occlusion.

Infectious gastroenteritis is the most common pediatric gastrointestinal disorder. It occurs most commonly in medically underserved countries and predominately among children < 5 years of age. Diarrhea is the second leading cause of death in children < 5 years old globally (1). (See Overview of Gastroenteritis.)