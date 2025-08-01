The exact etiology of hypertrophic pyloric stenosis is uncertain, but the condition is highly heritable, and multiple genes have been implicated in association studies (1–3). Maternal smoking during pregnancy also increases risk (4). Proposed mechanisms include lack of neuronal nitric oxide synthase, abnormal innervation of the muscular layer, and hypergastrinemia.

Infants exposed to certain macrolide antibiotics (eg, erythromycin) in the first few weeks of life are at significantly increased risk (5, 6).

Studies have shown increased risk in bottle- and formula-fed infants compared to exclusively breastfed (chestfed) infants, but it is not clear whether this risk is associated with a change in feeding method or with the type of feeding (7–9).