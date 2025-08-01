Miscellaneous Surgical Emergencies in Neonates

Inguinal hernias develop most often in male neonates, particularly if they are preterm (in which case the incidence is approximately 10%) (1). The right side is affected most commonly in term infants but not preterm infants, and approximately 20% of inguinal hernias in term infants and 40% in preterm infants are bilateral (2).

Because inguinal hernias can become incarcerated, repair should be performed shortly after diagnosis. For preterm infants, however, repair delayed until after initial hospital discharge is associated with fewer complications.

In contrast, umbilical hernias rarely become incarcerated, close spontaneously after several years, and do not ordinarily need surgical repair.