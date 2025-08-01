Most cases are idiopathic. The most common type of intussusception is the ileocolic type.

Approximately 30% of children with intussusception have an antecedent viral illness; there is seasonal variation, and peak incidence coincides with the viral enteritis season (1).

An older rotavirus vaccine was associated with an increase in risk of intussusception (1 to 2 excess cases per 10,000 vaccine recipients) and was taken off the market in the United States ( An older rotavirus vaccine was associated with an increase in risk of intussusception (1 to 2 excess cases per 10,000 vaccine recipients) and was taken off the market in the United States (2). Currently available rotavirus vaccines may be associated with a smaller degree of increased risk (1 to 2 excess intussusception cases per 100,000 vaccine recipients) in the first 7 days after the first dose, but at least 1 study suggests there is no increase in risk beyond background rates (3–5).

In approximately 25% of children who have intussusception, typically very young and older children, a lead point (ie, a mass or other intestinal abnormality) triggers the telescoping (6). Examples of lead points include polyps, lymphoma, Meckel diverticulum, and immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis when purpura involve the bowel wall.

Cystic fibrosis is also a risk factor.