Meconium Ileus By University of Colorado Jaime Belkind-Gerson , MD, MSc , Reviewed By State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital Alicia R. Pekarsky , MD , Reviewed/Revised Modified Aug 2025 v1088558 View Patient Education

Meconium ileus is obstruction of the terminal ileum by abnormally tenacious meconium. It is an important cause of neonatal small bowel obstruction. Meconium ileus most often occurs in neonates with cystic fibrosis and is frequently the first manifestation of cystic fibrosis. Symptoms include emesis that may be bilious, abdominal distention, and failure to pass meconium in the first several days of life. Diagnosis is based on clinical presentation and radiographs. Treatment is enemas with dilute contrast under fluoroscopy; surgery is needed if enemas fail.