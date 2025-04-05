General Principles of Poisoning

Laboratory testing

In most cases, laboratory testing for specific substances is limited. Standard, readily available urine or blood tests to identify common drugs of abuse (often called toxic screens) are qualitative, not quantitative. These tests may provide false-positive or false-negative results, and they check for only a limited number of substances. Urine drug screening testing is used most often but has limited value and usually detects classes of drugs or medications or metabolites rather than specific substances. For example, an opioid urine immunoassay test does not detect fentanyl or methadone but does react with very small amounts of morphine or codeine analogues. The test used to identify cocaine detects a metabolite rather than cocaine itself. Also, the presence of a drug of abuse does not necessarily indicate that the drug caused the patient’s symptoms or signs (ie, a patient who had recently taken an opioid may in fact be obtunded because of encephalitis rather than the drug). In most cases, laboratory testing for specific substances is limited. Standard, readily available urine or blood tests to identify common drugs of abuse (often called toxic screens) are qualitative, not quantitative. These tests may provide false-positive or false-negative results, and they check for only a limited number of substances. Urine drug screening testing is used most often but has limited value and usually detects classes of drugs or medications or metabolites rather than specific substances. For example, an opioid urine immunoassay test does not detect fentanyl or methadone but does react with very small amounts of morphine or codeine analogues. The test used to identify cocaine detects a metabolite rather than cocaine itself. Also, the presence of a drug of abuse does not necessarily indicate that the drug caused the patient’s symptoms or signs (ie, a patient who had recently taken an opioid may in fact be obtunded because of encephalitis rather than the drug).

Pearls & Pitfalls

For most substances, blood levels cannot be easily determined or do not help guide treatment. For a few substances (eg, acetaminophen, aspirin, carbon monoxide, digoxin, ethylene glycol, iron, lithium, methanol, phenobarbital, phenytoin, theophylline), blood levels may help guide treatment. Many authorities recommend measuring acetaminophen levels in all patients with mixed ingestions because acetaminophen ingestion is common, is often asymptomatic during the early stages, and can cause serious delayed toxicity that can be prevented by an antidote. For some substances, other blood tests (eg, PT [prothrombin time] for warfarin overdose, methemoglobin levels for certain substances) help guide treatment.

If blood levels of a substance or symptoms of toxicity increase after initially decreasing or persist for an unusually long time, a bezoar, a sustained-release preparation, or reexposure (ie, repeated covert exposure to a recreationally used drug) should be suspected.

For patients who have altered consciousness or abnormal vital signs or who have ingested certain substances, laboratory tests may include serum electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), creatinine, glucose, coagulation studies, and venous blood gases (VBGs). Other tests (eg, serum osmolality, methemoglobin level, carbon monoxide level, brain CT) may be indicated for certain suspected poisons or in certain clinical situations. For patients who have altered consciousness or abnormal vital signs or who have ingested certain substances, laboratory tests may include serum electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), creatinine, glucose, coagulation studies, and venous blood gases (VBGs). Other tests (eg, serum osmolality, methemoglobin level, carbon monoxide level, brain CT) may be indicated for certain suspected poisons or in certain clinical situations.

For certain poisonings (eg, due to iron, lead, arsenic, other metals, or to packets of cocaine or other illicit drugs ingested or inserted into body cavities for the purpose of smuggling the drugs or hiding them from law enforcement officers [a practice called body packing]), radiographic studies such as plain x-ray or CT scan plain abdominal radiographs may show the presence and location of ingested substances. For certain poisonings (eg, due to iron, lead, arsenic, other metals, or to packets of cocaine or other illicit drugs ingested or inserted into body cavities for the purpose of smuggling the drugs or hiding them from law enforcement officers [a practice called body packing]), radiographic studies such as plain x-ray or CT scan plain abdominal radiographs may show the presence and location of ingested substances.

For poisonings with drugs or medications that have cardiovascular effects or with an unknown substance, electrocardiography (ECG) and cardiac monitoring are indicated.