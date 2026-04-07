Approach to the Trauma Patient

Cervical spine imaging can be deferred in patients who are not intoxicated, do not have focal neurologic findings, have no midline cervical spine tenderness or distracting injuries (eg, femur fracture), and are awake and alert. All others should have cervical spine imaging, preferably using CT.

Chest radiograph can identify airway disruption, lung injury, hemothorax, and pneumothorax; it can also suggest thoracic aorta tears (eg, by mediastinal widening). However, chest CT is more sensitive for most intrathoracic injuries and is often preferred. Chest imaging is now commonly performed at the bedside using extended focused assessment with sonography in trauma (E-FAST), particularly if patients are unstable. Pneumothoraces, hemothoraces, and hemopericardium can be identified.

CT of the chest, abdomen, pelvis, spine, or head or, particularly, combinations of these studies are frequently used for patients who require imaging after severe multiple blunt trauma.

Identification of intra-abdominal injury is essential. Bedside E-FAST examination can be useful to identify intraperitoneal blood, particularly for unstable patients; it is sensitive for significant volumes of intraperitoneal blood and thus the need for immediate laparotomy. If patients are stable, CT is the preferred study; it is very accurate, allows imaging of the retroperitoneal structures and bones, and shows the volume and sometimes the origin of hemorrhage. Diagnostic peritoneal lavage (DPL) is no longer the recommended approach to evaluate patients for potential intra-abdominal injury.

Extended Focused Assessment Wi... video

If pelvic fracture is suspected, CT of the pelvis is performed; it is more accurate than plain radiographs.

Head CT is typically performed in patients with altered mental status or focal neurologic abnormalities and in patients who sustained loss of consciousness. Some evidence suggests that CT is not necessary in patients with brief loss of consciousness (ie, < 5 seconds) or transient amnesia or disorientation but who are alert with a GCS of 15 during examination. Imaging is performed more liberally in patients with persistent headache, vomiting, amnesia, seizures, age > 60 years, and drug or alcohol intoxication and in patients taking anticoagulant or antiplatelet medications. Clinical decision rules have been developed to help determine which patients should have a head CT (3). These decision rules should be used to aid, but not replace, clinical judgment.

For children with head injury, the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network (PECARN) has developed an algorithm that may help limit radiation exposure from head CT; clinical observation is used in children who may otherwise have received CT.

Evaluation of Children 0 to 2 Years With a Head Injury * Include agitation, somnolence, repetitive questioning, and slow response to verbal communication. † Include motor vehicle crash involving ejection of patient, death of another passenger, or rollover; collision of a motor vehicle with a pedestrian or bicyclist not wearing a helmet; and a fall of > 0.9 m for children < 2 years; and a blow to the head by a high-impact object. ‡ No other findings suggesting traumatic brain injury, such as only LOC, headache, vomiting, and certain scalp hematomas in children >3 months. ED = emergency department; GCS = Glasgow Coma Scale; LOC = loss of consciousness. Adapted from Kupperman N, Holmes JF, Dayan PS, et al for the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network. Identification of children at very low risk of clinically-important brain injuries after head trauma: A prospective cohort study. Lancet. 2009;374: 1160-1170. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(09)61558-0

Evaluation of Children ≥ 2 Years With a Head Injury * Include agitation, somnolence, repetitive questioning, and slow response to verbal communication. † Include motor vehicle crash involving ejection of patient, death of another passenger, or rollover; collision of a motor vehicle with a pedestrian or bicyclist not wearing a helmet; and a fall of >1.5 m for children ≥ 2 years; and a blow to the head by a high-impact object. ‡ No other findings suggesting traumatic brain injury, such as only LOC, headache, vomiting, and certain scalp hematomas in children >3 months. ED = emergency department; GCS = Glasgow Coma Scale; LOC = loss of consciousness. Adapted from Kupperman N, Holmes JF, Dayan PS, et al for the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network. Identification of children at very low risk of clinically-important brain injuries after head trauma: A prospective cohort study. Lancet. 2009;374: 1160-1170. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(09)61558-0

Patients with suspected spinal cord injury should be imaged using MRI.

Aortic injury should be considered in patients with severe deceleration chest injury or suggestive signs (eg, pulse deficits or asymmetric blood pressure measurements, end-organ ischemia, suggestive findings on chest radiograph); these patients may require CT angiography or other aortic imaging. Short-acting beta-blockers can be used to control heart rate and blood pressure in patients with traumatic aortic injury.

All patients suspected of having significant blunt chest injury should be placed on a cardiac monitor and have an ECG to detect myocardial injury and arrhythmias. Patients with abnormalities on ECG usually have blood levels of cardiac markers measured and sometimes echocardiography to evaluate the patient for possible cardiac contusion.

Vascular injury to the carotid and vertebral vessels should be considered in patients with trauma to the head and neck, particularly those with unilateral neurologic findings, a neck seat belt sign (linear ecchymosis due to the shoulder strap), or a predisposing injury (eg, fracture of C1, C2, or C3; other C-spine fracture with subluxation; hanging mechanism). Such patients typically should have CT angiography.

Plain radiographs are obtained of any suspected fractures and dislocations of the extremities. Other imaging tests are obtained for specific indications (eg, angiography to diagnose and sometimes embolize vascular injury; CT to better delineate spinal, pelvic, or complex joint fractures).