Spinal Trauma

Immediate care

The initial management of spinal cord injuries includes immediate care to stabilize the patient and prevent further injury to the spine and/or spinal cord (1). In the absence of appropriate immobilization, flexion or extension of the spine can contuse or transect the cord and precipitate paraplegia, quadriplegia, or even death due to spinal injury.

Patients who may have a spinal injury should have the spine immobilized immediately; the neck is held straight manually (inline stabilization) during endotracheal intubation. As soon as possible, the spine is fully immobilized on a firm, flat, padded backboard or similar surface to stabilize the position without excessive pressure. A rigid collar should be used to immobilize the cervical spine. Patients with thoracic or lumbar spine injuries can be carried prone or supine. Those with cervical cord damage that could induce respiratory difficulties should be carried supine, with attention to maintaining a patent airway and avoiding chest constriction. Transfer to a trauma center is desirable.

Medical care should be directed at avoiding hypotension and hypoxia, both of which can further stress the injured cord. Many experts advocate maintaining mildly elevated blood pressure with mean arterial pressure (MAP) ≥ 85 to 90 mm Hg for 5 to 7 days to improve spinal cord perfusion and to reduce hypotensive episodes that may adversely affect recovery (1, 2, 3, 4). MAP targets can be achieved using volume expansion with crystalloids and/or colloids, vasopressors, or a combination. Injuries above T6–T7, because they compromise sympathetic output to the thoracic cardiopulmonary nerves, are treated with vasopressors that have chronotropic and inotropic effects such as norepinephrine and dopamine. Lesions below T7 may respond sufficiently to pure vasoconstrictors such as phenylephrine ( ). MAP targets can be achieved using volume expansion with crystalloids and/or colloids, vasopressors, or a combination. Injuries above T6–T7, because they compromise sympathetic output to the thoracic cardiopulmonary nerves, are treated with vasopressors that have chronotropic and inotropic effects such as norepinephrine and dopamine. Lesions below T7 may respond sufficiently to pure vasoconstrictors such as phenylephrine (5). Oxygen saturation should be maintained ≥ 90% to prevent cord ischemia. In cervical injuries above C5, which compromise phrenic nerve input, intubation and respiratory support are usually needed.

High dose corticosteroids are not routinely recommended (1, 6). The use of corticosteroids in the setting of acute spinal injuries has been controversial, largely due to limited and conflicting data. Data from multiple randomized trials have not demonstrated a clinical benefit, and have also reported increased adverse events including wound infection, pulmonary embolism, sepsis, and death (1, 7). However, some experts suggest a 24-hour infusion of high-dose methylprednisolone for selected patients who present within 8 hours of their injury. This approach is based on evidence from randomized trials that found a moderate benefit for patients who arrive at the hospital soon after injury without any increase in complications ( ). However, some experts suggest a 24-hour infusion of high-dose methylprednisolone for selected patients who present within 8 hours of their injury. This approach is based on evidence from randomized trials that found a moderate benefit for patients who arrive at the hospital soon after injury without any increase in complications (8). However, this benefit has not been consistently replicated.

Injuries are treated with rest, analgesics, and muscle relaxants with or without surgery until swelling and local pain have subsided. Additional general treatment for trauma patients is provided as necessary.

Unstable injuries are immobilized until bone and soft tissues have healed in proper alignment; surgery with fusion and internal fixation is sometimes needed. Patients with incomplete cord injuries can have significant neurologic improvement after decompression. In contrast, in complete injury, return of useful neurologic function below the level of the injury is unlikely. Thus, surgery aims to stabilize the spine to allow early mobilization.

Relief of compression caused by bone fragments, epidural hematoma, or acute malalignment may be needed. Many surgeons recommend bedside manual reduction even before MRI (or operation) for translation-rotational or distraction injury of the cervical spine causing active cord compression. However, in general, patients with clear neurologic deficits from spinal trauma should undergo MRI evaluation to define the soft tissue injury and exclude any active compressive pathology prior to any surgical intervention. Early surgery allows for earlier mobilization and rehabilitation. The optimal timing of decompression surgery for incomplete cord injuries is within 24 hours of injury (9). For complete injuries, surgery is also recommended early within the first 24 hours due to similar evidence of clinical benefit compared to incomplete cord injuries. The only randomized controlled trial to investigate the timing of surgery for spinal cord injury analyzed incomplete and complete cord injuries together (10, 11). At 6 months patients who underwent early decompression surgery within 24 hours of injury demonstrated improved neurologic outcomes compared with later surgery.

Other invasive treatments still under investigation include lumbar drain placement for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) diversion for spinal cord injury and surgical duroplasty during decompression surgery. Both techniques aim to decrease increased intrathecal CSF pressure (and the resulting secondary injury) caused by spinal cord contusion and edema.

Nursing care includes preventing urinary and pulmonary infections and pressure ulcers—eg, by turning the immobile patient every 2 hours (on a prone-positioning bed when necessary). Deep venous thrombosis prophylaxis is required. A removable inferior vena cava filter could be considered in immobile patients who have contraindications to anticoagulation (prophylactic or therapeutic).