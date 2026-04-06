Fractures of the Mandible and Midface

Blunt facial trauma can fracture the mandible or other bones of the midface. Symptoms depend on the location of the fracture. Radiographs or CT are diagnostic. Treatment may include surgery and/or external fixation.

Fractures of the mandible are suspected in patients with post-traumatic malocclusion or focal swelling and tenderness over a segment of the mandible. Other clues include defects (stepoff) of the dental occlusal surface, alveolar ridge disruptions, and anesthesia in the distribution of the inferior alveolar or mental nerve. Some fractures result in palpable instability. Fractures of the mandibular condyle usually cause preauricular pain, swelling, and limited opening of the mouth (trismus). With a unilateral condylar fracture, the jaw deviates to the affected side when the mouth is opened.

Fractures of the midface, which includes the maxilla, zygoma, orbit, and nasal bones, can cause irregularity in the smooth contour of the cheeks, malar eminences, zygomatic arch, or orbital rims. Traumatic malocclusion and upper alveolar ridge fractures may suggest a maxillary fracture that involves the occlusal surface.

The Le Fort classification (see figure Le Fort Classification of Midface Fractures ) can be used to describe midface fractures (1). In combination or as an alternative, classification systems may be used that focus on specific midface components, such as the naso-orbito-ethmoidal complex or zygomaticomaxillary complex.

Orbital floor fracture is suggested by infraorbital nerve anesthesia, enophthalmos, or diplopia. An injury near the orbit requires an eye examination that includes at minimum an assessment of visual acuity, pupils, extraocular movements, and intraocular pressure (see also Blowout Fracture).

Zygomatic arch fracture is suggested by trismus and a defect on palpation of the zygomatic arch. A depression on the ipsilateral cheek may or may not be visible initially due to swelling.

Brain injury and fractured cervical vertebrae are possible when trauma has been severe enough to fracture facial bones. In major impact injuries, hemorrhage and edema due to a facial fracture may compromise the airway.

Le Fort Classification of Midface Fractures

Diagnosis of Mandibular and Midface Fractures Radiograph and/or CT Fracture of the Angle of the Mandible Image This panoramic radiograph shows a lucency (arrow) at the angle of the mandible, representing a fracture. SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Fracture of Mandibular Body Image This panoramic radiograph shows a lucency (bottom arrow) in the body of the mandible, representing a fracture, that reaches to the roots of some lower anterior teeth. There is also a fracture of the left mandibular angle (arrow). DU CANE MEDICAL IMAGING LTD/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY A panoramic radiograph may be used as an initial imaging study to screen for isolated mandibular fracture. Fine-cut CT (1-mm slices) in the axial and coronal planes is the preferred imaging modality to evaluate for facial fractures. General reference 1. Gómez Roselló E, Quiles Granado AM, Artajona Garcia M, et al. Facial fractures: classification and highlights for a useful report. Insights Imaging. 2020;11(1):49. Published 2020 Mar 19. doi:10.1186/s13244-020-00847-w