skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualProfessional Version
Search icon

Introduction to Trematodes (Flukes)

ByChelsea Marie, PhD, University of Virginia;
William A. Petri, Jr, MD, PhD, University of Virginia School of Medicine
Reviewed ByChristina A. Muzny, MD, MSPH, Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Reviewed/Revised Modified Sept 2025
v1014726
View Patient Education

Flukes are obligate parasitic flatworms that infect the blood vessels, gastrointestinal tract, lungs, or liver. They typically have complex life cycles requiring the involvement of at least 2 hosts. They are often categorized according to the principal organ system they invade:

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID