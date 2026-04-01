Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)

Complement inhibitors

Supportive measures

Patients with small clones (ie, < 30% by flow cytometry) who are largely asymptomatic generally do not need treatment. Indications for treatment include:

Symptomatic anemia or a transfusion requirement

Thrombosis

Complement inhibition reduces transfusion requirements, thromboembolism risk, and symptoms and improves quality of life.

Monoclonal antibodies that bind to C5 and act as terminal complement inhibitors (eg, eculizumab, ravulizumab) are often used. In a clinical trial, Monoclonal antibodies that bind to C5 and act as terminal complement inhibitors (eg, eculizumab, ravulizumab) are often used. In a clinical trial,eculizumab reduced intravascular hemolysis and was effective therapy for PNH (1). Similar findings are reported for the longer half-life product, ravulizumab, which is more commonly used due to decreased frequency of infusions and a better pharmacokinetic profile (2).

The proximal complement inhibitors pegcetacoplan (C3 inhibitor, given by subcutaneous infusion) and iptacopan (oral factor B inhibitor, given orally) block hemolysis through the alternative pathway. Proximal complement inhibitors have the potential to block both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis, which occurs as a consequence of C5 inhibition ( The proximal complement inhibitors pegcetacoplan (C3 inhibitor, given by subcutaneous infusion) and iptacopan (oral factor B inhibitor, given orally) block hemolysis through the alternative pathway. Proximal complement inhibitors have the potential to block both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis, which occurs as a consequence of C5 inhibition (3, 4). Danicopan, an oral factor D inhibitor, in combination with a C5 inhibitor, is available as dual complement inhibition for patients with symptomatic extravascular hemolysis who are taking C5 inhibitors alone ( ). Danicopan, an oral factor D inhibitor, in combination with a C5 inhibitor, is available as dual complement inhibition for patients with symptomatic extravascular hemolysis who are taking C5 inhibitors alone (5). Both terminal and proximal complement inhibition increases the risk of infection with Neisseria meningitidis, so patients should receive the meningococcal vaccine at least 14 days before starting therapy or initiate prophylactic antibiotic treatment (6).

If complement inhibition is unavailable, glucocorticoids may increase hemoglobin and reduce hemolysis in some patients, but supportive evidence is lacking and overall have a limited role in the management of PNH. Due to the adverse effects of long-term use, glucocorticoids should be avoided for long-term treatment. Complement inhibition does not treat concomitant bone marrow failure.

Supportive measures include oral iron and folic acid supplementation and sometimes transfusions. Supportive measures include oral iron and folic acid supplementation and sometimes transfusions.

Generally, transfusions are reserved for crises or symptomatic anemia. Anticoagulant is given for acute thrombosis but may not be required long term once complement inhibitor therapy is initiated (7, 8).