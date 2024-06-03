Complications such as fever, blood clots, incision problems, confusion, difficulty urinating or defecating, muscle loss, and a deterioration in fitness (called deconditioning) can develop during the days after surgery.

Fever that develops during the days or weeks after surgery has several common causes, including the following:

Infections at the operative site

Lung problems such as pneumonia or collapsed lung tissue (called atelectasis)

Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Blood clots in the legs (deep vein thrombosis [DVTs]) or lungs (pulmonary embolism)

Infections of devices, tubes, or drains that have been implanted

Medications may sometimes cause fever. Another possible cause is inflammation in response to the trauma of an operation. The risk of infections at the operative site, DVTs, and UTIs can be decreased by meticulous care after surgery. The risk of pneumonia and atelectasis may be decreased by periodically breathing forcefully in and out of a handheld device (incentive spirometry) and coughing as needed.

Blood clots in the legs or pelvic veins (DVTs) occasionally develop after surgery, particularly if people lie immobile during and after surgery or have had surgery on their leg, pelvis, or both. The clots can dislodge and travel through the bloodstream to the lungs, where they can block blood from circulating through the lungs (causing pulmonary embolism). As a result, the oxygen supply to the rest of the body may be decreased, and sometimes blood pressure may fall.

Incision complications may include infection and separation of the incision edges (dehiscence). To decrease the risk of infection, doctors put a dressing on the surgical incision after surgery. The dressing placed in the operating room is typically left on for 24 to 48 hours unless signs of infection (such as increasing pain, swelling, and drainage) develop.

The dressing includes a sterile bandage and usually includes an antibiotic ointment. The bandage keeps bacteria away from the incision and absorbs fluids that ooze from the incision. Because these fluids can encourage bacteria to grow and infect the incision, the dressing is changed often, usually twice daily after it is first removed. The incision and any drainage tubes, sutures, or skin staples are examined whenever the dressing is changed, sometimes more often. Occasionally, infection develops despite the best wound care. An infected site becomes increasingly painful 1 or more days after surgery and can become red and warm or drain pus or fluid. Fever can develop. If any of these symptoms develop, the doctor should be seen as soon as possible.

Delirium (confusion and agitation) can develop, particularly among older adults (see Spotlight on Aging: Surgical Risk and Age). Medications with anticholinergic effects (such as confusion, blurred vision, and loss of bladder control—see Anticholinergic: What Does It Mean?), opioids, sedatives, or histamine-2 (H2) blockers may contribute, as may too little oxygen in the blood. Medications that can cause confusion should be avoided in older adults when possible.

Difficulty urinating and difficulty defecating (constipation) are common after surgery. Factors that contribute can include use of medications with anticholinergic effects or opioids, bowel surgery, inactivity, and not eating or drinking. Urine flow may become completely blocked, stretching the bladder. Blockage can lead to urinary tract infections. Sometimes pressing on the lower abdomen while trying to urinate relieves the blockage, but often a catheter needs to be inserted into the bladder. The catheter may be left in place or may be removed as soon as the bladder is emptied. Frequently sitting up may help prevent blockage.

Loss of muscle (sarcopenia) and strength occur in all people who need bed rest for a long time. With complete bed rest, young adults lose about 1% of muscle per day, but older adults lose up to 5% per day because they have lower levels of growth hormone, which is responsible for maintaining muscle tissue. Adequate amounts of muscle are important for recovery. Thus, people should sit up in bed, move, stand, and exercise as soon as and as much as is safe for them. People who are not receiving proper nutrition are at increased risk of sarcopenia. People are encouraged to eat and drink. If they are not able to eat and drink by themselves, tube feeding or, rarely, parenteral feeding may be necessary.