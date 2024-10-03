honeypot link
Gerald F. O’Malley, DO
Affiliations
Director, Division of Toxicology
Grand Strand Regional Medical Center
Professor
Sidney Kimmel School of Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Poisoning
Illicit Drugs and Intoxicants