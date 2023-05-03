Preeclampsia is a certain type of high blood pressure that happens during pregnancy. The placenta (afterbirth) is the organ in your uterus (womb) that feeds the fetus (baby). Preeclampsia can cause the placenta to pull away from your uterus too early. This can cause your baby to be born too early. A baby born too early is more likely to have problems soon after birth.

Eclampsia is when preeclampsia causes you to have seizures (when your body moves and jerks out of your control) and sometimes causes blood and liver problems. These problems can be life-threatening to you and your baby.

Preeclampsia can start any time after the 20th week of pregnancy or even within the first few days after delivery

Untreated preeclampsia can lead to eclampsia

Common signs of preeclampsia are swelling near your eyes and hands and protein in your urine—doctors will check your urine for protein at each pregnancy visit

The best way to treat preeclampsia is to deliver your baby

Doctors usually don't know why preeclampsia and eclampsia happen. However, they're more likely to happen when a pregnant woman: