What are the risks of an intra-amniotic infection?

For your baby, an intra-amniotic infection can increase the risk of these problems:

Early delivery

Too little oxygen in your baby's blood around the time of delivery

Infections, such as a bloodstream infection

Seizures (sudden, jerking motions)

Cerebral palsy (brain damage that affects your baby's muscles)

Death

For you, an intra-amniotic infection can increase the risk of these problems: