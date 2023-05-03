Hyperemesis gravidarum is when you're pregnant and you throw up (vomit) a lot

You throw up so much that you lose weight and become dehydrated (don't have enough water or other fluid in your body)

Some vomiting in pregnancy is common. It's often called "morning sickness." If you have morning sickness, you feel uncomfortable but continue to gain weight and stay hydrated. Doctors aren't sure why some women have severe vomiting.