A placenta that starts to pull away from the uterus before delivery is called placental abruption. The placenta may pull away a little bit or a lot. The more that it pulls off, the more dangerous it is for you and your baby.

Placental abruption is more likely to happen after 20 weeks of pregnancy

If the placenta pulls away only a little bit, your baby might not grow as much or there might be too little amniotic fluid

If the placenta pulls away fully, your baby could die

To treat placental abruption, doctors will have you stay in the hospital and may deliver your baby early

Doctors usually don't know why placental abruption happens. However, it's more likely to happen if you:

Have uncontrolled high blood pressure



Had placental abruption before

Have a serious injury to your abdomen (like from a car crash)

Smoke tobacco