What is an ectopic pregnancy?

What is an ectopic pregnancy?

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilized egg attaches in the wrong place, such as in the fallopian tubes

An ectopic pregnancy does not result in a baby being born

If not diagnosed and treated promptly, it can cause life-threatening bleeding in the woman

In a healthy pregnancy, a sperm enters (fertilizes) an egg while the egg is in one of your fallopian tubes. Your fallopian tubes connect your ovaries (where your eggs are stored) with your uterus (womb). The fertilized egg, which is in a sac, then moves into your uterus and attaches there to grow.

Ectopic Pregnancy: A Mislocated Pregnancy

In an ectopic pregnancy, the fertilized egg doesn’t attach in your uterus. Instead, it attaches somewhere else. It may attach in one of your fallopian tubes, in the wall of your uterus, or in your belly outside your uterus.

The fertilized egg can't grow correctly outside of your uterus

The sac holding the egg will burst, usually after about 6 to 16 weeks from when you got pregnant

When the sac bursts, you bleed a lot

The fetus doesn't survive

Ectopic pregnancies can cause lower belly pain and vaginal bleeding

If not treated, an ectopic pregnancy is life threatening

Sometimes symptoms start before you even know you're pregnant

To save your life, doctors do surgery or give you a medicine to shrink the ectopic pregnancy