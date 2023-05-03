skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Polymorphic Eruption of Pregnancy

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised May 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What is polymorphic eruption of pregnancy?

Polymorphic eruption of pregnancy is an intensely itchy rash that happens only when you're pregnant. The rash:

  • Usually appears during the last 2 to 3 weeks of being pregnant

  • Consists of red, irregularly shaped, and slightly raised patches, sometimes with tiny blisters in the center

  • Appears on your belly and then spreads to your thighs, bottom, and sometimes arms

  • Usually goes away shortly after delivery

  • Is common in first pregnancies—the rash usually doesn’t come back in future pregnancies

You may have hundreds of itchy patches. Often the skin around the patches is pale.

What causes these rashes?

No one knows what causes these rashes. Doctors may even have trouble making a definite diagnosis.

How do doctors treat these rashes?

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.