Placenta previa is when the placenta attaches too low in your uterus, over or near your cervix

Placenta Previa Image

Your cervix is the lower part of your uterus. It has an opening that normally stays closed while you're pregnant. When your baby is ready to be born, the cervix opens (dilates) to let your baby out. If you have placenta previa, the placenta gets in the way.

Placenta previa often gets better on its own before delivery

If it doesn’t get better before delivery, your baby could tear the placenta as your baby moves through the cervix into the birth canal (vagina), causing very bad bleeding

If you have placenta previa, wait to have sex until after your baby is born—having sex while you have placenta previa can cause bleeding