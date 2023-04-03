What is liver cancer?

What is liver cancer?

There are 2 kinds of liver cancer:

Primary liver cancer: Cancer that started in your liver

Metastatic liver cancer: Cancer that started in another organ and spread (metastasized) to your liver

The most common primary liver cancer in adults is:

Hepatocellular carcinoma (hepatoma)

Other types of primary liver cancer are uncommon or rare.

Metastatic liver cancer is more common than primary liver cancer. Many cancers can spread (metastasize) to the liver. The most common ones are cancers of the colon, breast, lung, and pancreas.

If not treated, liver cancers grow and spread and keep the liver from functioning normally. Cancers that start in other organs and spread to the liver are treated differently from primary liver cancers.