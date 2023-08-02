Biopsy of the Liver

Percutaneous liver biopsy can be done as an outpatient procedure. Doctors usually use ultrasonography to locate the liver and to guide the needle in order to obtain a biopsy specimen of an abnormal area. Once doctors identify the desired biopsy site, they anesthetize the person's skin and insert the needle into the liver. The hollow needle comes out with a tiny piece of liver tissue inside it.

After the specimen is obtained, the person remains in the outpatient department for 3 to 4 hours because of a small risk of complications, such as bleeding of the liver. Because bleeding can start up to 15 days after the biopsy, the person is instructed to stay within an hour's drive of the hospital during that period. Complications related to liver biopsy, though infrequent, can cause serious problems; 1 of 10,000 people die as a result of the procedure. Mild pain in the upper right abdomen, sometimes extending to the right shoulder, is common after a liver biopsy and is usually relieved by analgesics.