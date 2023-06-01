Most radiation therapy uses a machine that sends a beam of radiation to the part of your body that has cancer. There are two kinds of radiation beams:

Gamma rays

Proton beams

Proton beams can be aimed more precisely than gamma rays. Whatever kind of beam is used, most people get radiation therapy every day for 6 to 8 weeks.

Doctors often use MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), CT (computed tomography) scan, and ultrasound during radiation therapy to be able to aim the radiation beam more precisely onto the tumor

Another way doctors avoid harming healthy tissue is to shoot the radiation beam at your cancer from different sides of your body and at different angles. That way, the beam always hits the cancer, but the same healthy tissue doesn't get hit each time.

Other types of radiation therapy include: