Why would I need ultrasound?

Doctors may use ultrasound to find growths in your neck, breasts, groin, arms, or legs. Ultrasound can help tell the difference between a cyst (fluid-filled sac) and a solid tumor. An ultrasound can also show problems with organs in your belly, hip (pelvic) area, and chest, such as:

Areas of your heart that are the wrong size or shape

Tiny stones or blockages in your gallbladder

Tumors

If doctors need to take a sample of a tumor or other growth, they can use ultrasound to help guide them.

If you're pregnant, doctors will often do ultrasound to see how your baby is growing and developing.