Why should I check my own blood sugar?

Why should I check my own blood sugar?

You need to check your blood sugar level because your blood sugar level changes all the time based on:

What you eat

How active you are

Your stress level

If you have an infection

Medicines you’re taking

The time of day

If your blood sugar levels change significantly, you may need to change your diet or the medicine you take.

Your doctor will tell you when and how often to check your blood sugar. If you have type 1 diabetes, you usually need to check your blood sugar several times a day. If you have type 2 diabetes, you can check it less often.

Most often you'll check your blood sugar by:

Sticking your fingertip with a small, sharp tool called a lancet to get a drop of blood

Putting the drop of blood on a small plastic test strip

Putting the test strip in a small machine that reads blood sugar levels

Write down your blood sugar levels each time you check them so you can share the numbers with your doctor. Your doctor will use the numbers to tell you whether to change your medicines or your diet. If you don't check your blood sugar, it can get too high and no one will know.

Some people use a continuous glucose monitoring device—this uses a small sensor placed under your skin that shows the results of your blood sugar levels every few minutes on the screen of a small belt device worn like a cell phone.

Doctors can also check the amount of hemoglobin A1C in your blood every 3 to 6 months. This lets them see how well your blood sugar levels have been controlled over time.