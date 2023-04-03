What are the complications of cirrhosis?

Severe cirrhosis that goes on for a long time can cause several problems:

Liver failure (the liver stops working properly)

Portal hypertension (high blood pressure develops in the veins that connect the intestines to the liver)

Liver cancer

Liver failure causes many serious complications:

Excessive bleeding

Brain dysfunction (your brain won't work properly)

Kidney failure

Difficulty digesting and absorbing food

Portal hypertension causes blood to back up in the veins connected to the liver. These veins may enlarge and twist. The veins at the lower end of the esophagus, in the stomach, or in the rectum may be affected. Enlarged, twisted veins are fragile and prone to bleeding, so you may:

Vomit large amounts of blood

Pass a lot of blood from your rectum

If you bleed slowly and it continues for a long time, you may have a low blood count (anemia). If you bleed rapidly, your blood pressure may become dangerously low (shock). You may even die.

Liver cancer can develop. If you have cirrhosis, your doctor will do an ultrasound every 6 months to check for liver cancer.