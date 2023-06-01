Chemotherapy is a drug that destroys cancer cells. Chemotherapy works by shutting down cell growth. But since all cells in the body grow, chemotherapy drugs also destroy some normal cells and cause side effects. Not all medicines that treat cancer are considered chemotherapy, for example, immunotherapy is different.

Chemotherapy doesn't work on all cancers

There are many different chemotherapy drugs—the one you get will depend on the type of cancer you have

Most chemotherapy drugs are given through your vein (IV)

Doctors may give you several chemotherapy drugs at the same time or may combine chemotherapy with another type of cancer treatment, such as surgery or radiation therapy

Doctors may give you other medicine to lessen the side effects of chemotherapy

Sometimes after you have gotten a chemotherapy drug for a while, the cancer cells become resistant to it. The chemotherapy stops killing them. If this happens, your doctor may try a different drug.