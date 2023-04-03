Jaundice is a yellow color to your skin and the whites of your eyes.

Jaundice is caused by a buildup of a substance called bilirubin

Bilirubin is a yellow substance your body makes when it breaks down old or damaged red blood cells. Your liver processes the bilirubin in order to remove it from your body. It removes the bilirubin by mixing it into bile, a digestive juice, and putting it into your intestines.

Jaundice can happen if something goes wrong in your liver or in the tubes that carry bile to the intestines. Bilirubin builds up in your body and makes you turn yellow.

If you have jaundice, see a doctor soon—jaundice can be a sign of a serious problem like liver damage

Hepatitis from a virus is a common cause of jaundice, particularly in young and healthy people

Some people with jaundice itch all over—medicine may help relieve the itching

Jaundice by itself doesn't cause serious symptoms, but it can be a sign of other problems. Jaundice in newborns is different and can cause serious problems for babies.