What causes chronic hepatitis?

Chronic hepatitis is usually caused by one of the hepatitis viruses, especially hepatitis B and C.

Chronic hepatitis can also be caused by:

Some kinds of medicine, especially if you take them for a long time

Certain diseases, such as alcoholic hepatitis, fatty liver disease, and others

Autoimmune reactions (when the body attacks the liver)

Doctors don’t know exactly what causes chronic hepatitis in some people.