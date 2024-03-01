What is shock?
Shock is a medical emergency caused by your organs not getting enough blood and oxygen. When your body can't get enough blood to your organs, those organs start shutting down. Your blood pressure is very low when you're in shock.
You can go into shock from losing too much blood, not having enough fluids in your body, or having heart problems, severe infections, or allergic reactions
Shock makes you feel weak, dizzy, and confused, and you may pass out
Doctors treat the cause of the shock and give you fluids, oxygen, and sometimes medicines to help raise your blood pressure
Without treatment, someone in shock will die
People in shock need emergency treatment. If you think someone is in shock:
Call 911 for an ambulance
Try to stop any major bleeding by putting pressure on the bleeding spot with a cloth
Lay the person down, covered for warmth with legs slightly raised
What causes shock?
There are several types of causes of shock:
Your body doesn't have enough blood or fluids, because you've bled a lot or are dehydrated
Your heart isn't pumping hard enough
Your blood vessels relax and get wider, which can happen if you have an allergic reaction, severe infection, poisoning, or damage to your nervous system
Shock can cause your organs (such as your brain, heart, and lungs) to shut down because they aren't getting enough blood.
What are the symptoms of shock?
Symptoms of shock include:
Weakness, dizziness, and confusion
Cool, pale, sweaty skin
Fainting
Feeling sick to your stomach and vomiting
How can doctors tell if I am in shock?
Doctors know if you're in shock based on your symptoms and blood pressure. They'll do tests to figure out the cause if it isn't obvious based on your symptoms.
How do doctors treat shock?
Doctors will treat you in the hospital and give you:
IV fluids (fluids given into your vein through a thin plastic tube)
Blood transfusions if you lost a lot of blood
Sometimes, medicine to raise your blood pressure
Doctors also treat the cause of your shock, which may include giving other medicines or doing surgery.