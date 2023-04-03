The portal vein is the large blood vessel that brings blood from your intestines to your liver.

Hypertension is a medical term for high blood pressure.

So, portal hypertension is high blood pressure in your portal vein.

Most people get portal hypertension from cirrhosis (a liver disease in which scar tissue replaces normal liver tissue)

Portal hypertension is dangerous because it can lead to bleeding in your stomach and esophagus (the tube that connects your throat to your stomach)

Medicine can lower blood pressure in your portal vein

You will need emergency treatment if you have bleeding in your stomach and esophagus