How can doctors tell if my child has retinoblastoma?

If a doctor suspects a retinoblastoma, they'll:

Do a special eye exam while your child is asleep under general anesthesia

Ultrasound, CT (computed tomography) scan, or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) to see the retina

If your child has retinoblastoma, doctors will do more tests to see if the cancer has spread, including:

Bone scan

Taking a sample of bone marrow (bone marrow biopsy) to look for cancer

Sometimes, a spinal tap

Doctors will also do genetic testing to see if your child's retinoblastoma is the type that can be passed down in a family. If it is, doctors will also test members of the child's family. Brothers and sisters at risk for retinoblastoma should have eye exams every 4 months from birth to age 4. Parents' eyes should also be checked, because the same gene can cause noncancerous tumors in an adult retina.