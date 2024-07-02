How can doctors tell if my child has Wilms tumor?

Doctors suspect Wilms tumor if they feel a lump in a child's belly. To know for sure, they'll do:

Ultrasound, CT (computed tomography) scan, or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)

Surgery to remove the lump—doctors will look at it under a microscope to see if it's Wilms tumor

Doctors also use CT scan or MRI to see if any cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, liver, or lungs.