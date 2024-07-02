What are the symptoms of rhabdomyosarcoma?

Symptoms depend on where the rhabdomyosarcoma develops. They include:

A firm lump under the skin, sometimes on the arms and legs

Your child may have problems related to the specific part of the body affected by cancer, such as:

Eyes: Tearing, eye pain, or a bulging eye

Nose and throat: Stuffy nose, mucus and pus coming from the nose, a changing voice

Genital or urinary tract: Belly pain, a lump in the belly, trouble urinating, or blood in the urine

Arms and legs: Firm lumps under the skin

Rhabdomyosarcoma in a child’s arms and legs will often spread, especially to the lungs, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. This doesn’t usually cause symptoms.