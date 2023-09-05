What causes strabismus?

Strabismus is caused by:

Blurry vision (farsightedness)

Uneven pull of the muscles that control the position of the eyes, causing them to point in different directions

Paralysis or weakness of a nerve that controls eye movement

A birth defect of the eyes

Rarely strabismus is caused by a type of eye cancer that happens mostly to young children (retinoblastoma) or an eye injury.

Children are at higher risk of strabismus if they: