Why is smoking tobacco bad for my health?

People smoke tobacco in cigarettes, cigars, and pipes. Tobacco smoke has many harmful chemicals that cause problems in your whole body, not just your lungs.

Smoking is addictive because tobacco has a drug in it called nicotine

Smoking causes cancer

Smoking increases the chance that you'll have a heart attack or get a lung disease (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD] or lung cancer)

It's hard to quit smoking, but taking medicines and learning how to change your habits can help

Breathing in smoke from someone else who is smoking, called second-hand smoke, can cause the same health problems as smoking yourself.

Smoking while pregnant can hurt the unborn baby and cause:

The baby to be born too early

A low birth weight

Sudden infant death syndrome

Problems with the baby's lungs, including asthma

What about e-cigarettes? Electronic cigarettes, called e-cigarettes, and vapes contain liquid nicotine and flavored chemicals, not tobacco. The e-cigarette or vape heats the liquid into a vapor that you breathe in. You can become addicted to e-cigarettes or vapes if they contain nicotine because nicotine is addictive

Because nothing burns in an e-cigarette or vape, you don't get the same problems caused by smoke

Certain substances in the vapor, such as THC or vitamin E acetate, appear to lead to severe lung injury and sometimes death

E-cigarettes and vapes haven't been around long enough for doctors to know the long-term risks