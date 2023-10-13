What Is a Neurologic Symptom?
Neurologic symptoms—symptoms caused by a disorder that affects part or all of the nervous system—can vary greatly because the nervous system controls so many different body functions. Symptoms can include all forms of pain and can involve muscle function, sensation, the special senses (vision, taste, smell, and hearing), sleep, awareness (consciousness), and mental function (cognition).
The following are some relatively common neurologic symptoms:
Pain
Muscle malfunction
Changes in sensation
Changes in the special senses
Other symptoms
Sleep problems
Changes in consciousness
Changes in cognition (mental ability)