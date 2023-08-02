A doctor's evaluation

Standardized tests of brain function

Imaging tests such as computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging

Doctors ask the person to identify common objects by sight, touch, or another sense. Doctors also do a physical examination to determine whether symptoms are caused by another disorder such as an eye or a hearing disorder.

Certain standardized tests of brain function (called neuropsychologic testing) may be done. Standardized means that the tests are given in the same way to all people and scored the same way each time. Scores are then compared with those of healthy people with a similar background. The tests thus provide information about how different areas of the brain are functioning. Doctors ask people questions designed to evaluate intelligence, the ability to solve problems and to plan and initiate actions (called executive function), attention, memory, language, motivation, mood and emotion, quality of life, and personality.

Imaging tests, such as computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), are done to check for causes of brain damage, such as a tumor or stroke. Other tests may be done depending on the suspected cause. For example, functional MRI (fMRI) can show which areas of the brain are active when a person does a specific task, such as reading, writing, remembering, calculating, or moving a limb. Positron emission tomography (PET) can show how active different areas of the brain are. However, these two tests are used mainly in research centers.