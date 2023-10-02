The most common causes of memory loss are

Age-related changes in memory (most common)

Mild cognitive impairment

Dementia

Depression

Age-related changes in memory (called age-associated memory impairment) refer to the normal slight decline in brain function that occurs as people age. Most older adults have some memory problems. Retrieving memories of new things, such as what is a new neighbor's name or how to use a new computer program, takes longer. Older adults also have to rehearse new memories more often for the memories to be stored. People with this type of memory loss occasionally forget things, such as where they left their car keys. But for them, unlike people with dementia, the ability to do daily activities or to think is not impaired. Given enough time, these people usually remember, although sometimes later than is convenient. This type of memory loss is not a sign of dementia or early Alzheimer disease.

Mild cognitive impairment is an imprecise term used to describe impairments in mental function that are not severe enough to affect daily functioning. Memory loss is often the most obvious symptom. Memories are actually lost, not merely slow to retrieve, as occurs in people with age-related changes in memory. People with mild cognitive impairment have trouble remembering recent conversations and may forget important appointments or social events, but they typically remember past events. Attention and the ability to do daily activities are not affected. However, up to half of people with mild cognitive impairment develop dementia within 3 years.

Dementia is a much more serious decline in mental function. Memory loss, particularly for recently acquired information, is often the first symptom, and it becomes worse with time. People who have dementia may forget entire events, not just the details. They may do the following:

Have difficulty remembering how to do things they have done many times before and how to get to places they have often been to

No longer do things that require many steps, such as following a recipe

Forget to pay bills or keep appointments

Forget to turn off a stove, lock the house when they leave, or take care of a child left in their care

In the early stages of dementia, people may be aware of their memory loss. But as dementia progresses, they, unlike people with age-related changes in memory, become unaware of their memory loss and often deny that they have such loss.

Finding the right word, naming objects, understanding language, and doing, planning, and organizing daily activities become more and more difficult. People with dementia eventually become disoriented, not knowing what time or even what year it is or where they are. Their personality may change. They may become more irritable, anxious, paranoid, inflexible, or disruptive.

There are many forms of dementia. Alzheimer disease is the most common. Most forms of dementia progressively worsen until the person's death.

Some conditions that increase the risk of heart and blood vessel disorders (such as high blood pressure, high levels of cholesterol, and diabetes) seem to increase the risk of dementia.

Depression can cause a type of memory loss (called pseudodementia) that resembles memory loss due to dementia. Also, dementia commonly causes depression. Thus, determining whether dementia or depression is the cause of memory loss can be difficult. However, people with memory loss due to depression, unlike those with dementia, are aware of their memory loss and complain about it. Also, they rarely forget important current events or personal matters and usually have other symptoms, such as intense sadness, sleeping problems (too little or too much), sluggishness, or loss of appetite.

Stress can interfere with forming a memory and with recalling a memory, partly by preoccupying people and thus preventing them from paying attention to other things. However, in certain circumstances, particularly when stress is mild to moderate and does not last long, it can enhance memory.