Some Causes and Features of Amenorrhea
Cause*
Common Features†
Tests
Hormonal disorders
Hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid gland)
Warm, moist skin, difficulty tolerating heat, excessive sweating, an increased appetite, weight loss, bulging eyes, double vision, shakiness (tremor), and frequent bowel movements
Sometimes an enlarged thyroid gland (goiter)
Blood tests to measure thyroid hormone levels
Hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland)
Difficulty tolerating cold, a decreased appetite, weight gain, coarse and thick skin, loss of eyebrow hair, a puffy face, drooping eyelids, fatigue, sluggishness, slow speech, and constipation
Blood tests to measure thyroid hormone levels
Pituitary disorders, including tumors that produce prolactin‡ and injuries
Vision problems and headaches, particularly at night
Sometimes production of breast milk in women who are not breastfeeding (galactorrhea)
Blood test to measure prolactin levels
MRI of the brain
Development of masculine characteristics (such as excess body hair, a deepened voice, and increased muscle size)
Irregular or no menstrual periods, acne, excess fat in the abdomen, and dark, thick skin in the underarm, on the nape of the neck, and in skinfolds
Blood tests to measure hormone levels
Ultrasonography of the pelvis to look for abnormalities in the ovaries
Symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness and thinning of vagina
Risk factors such as removal of the ovaries, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy directed at the pelvis (the lowest part of the abdomen)
Blood tests to measure levels of estrogen and other hormones
For women under 35, examination of chromosomes in a sample of tissue (such as blood)
Tumors that produce male hormones (androgens), usually in the ovaries or adrenal glands
Development of masculine characteristics, acne, and genitals that are not clearly male or female (ambiguous genitals)
CT, MRI, or ultrasonography
Structural disorders
Birth defects:
Primary amenorrhea
Normal development of breasts and secondary sexual characteristics
Abdominal pain that occurs in cycles and bulging of the vagina or uterus (because menstrual blood is blocked and accumulates)
A doctor's examination
Hysterosalpingography (x-rays taken after a contrast agent is injected into the uterus and fallopian tubes) or hysteroscopy (insertion of a viewing tube through the vagina to view the uterus)
Asherman syndrome (scarring of the lining of the uterus due to an infection or surgery)
Secondary amenorrhea
Often repeated miscarriages and infertility
Sonohysterography (ultrasonography after fluid is infused into uterus), hysterosalpingography, or hysteroscopy
Sometimes if results are unclear, MRI
Secondary amenorrhea
Pain, vaginal bleeding, constipation, repeated miscarriages, and an urge to urinate frequently or urgently
Ultrasonography
Sometimes MRI if fibroids are difficult to view or look abnormal
Secondary amenorrhea
Vaginal bleeding
Ultrasonography, sonohysterography, or hysteroscopy
Conditions that cause the hypothalamus to malfunction
Chronic disorders, particularly disorders of the lungs, digestive tract, blood, kidneys, or liver
Symptoms related to the specific disorder
A doctor's examination
Usually various tests specific to the type of disorder
Excessive exercise
Often a low body weight and body fat
A doctor's examination
Infections, such as HIV infection, encephalitis, syphilis, and tuberculosis
Symptoms related to the specific disorder
A doctor's examination
Usually examination, culture, and other tests of a tissue sample to identify the microorganism
Mental disorders (such as depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder)
Withdrawal from usual activities
Sluggishness or sadness
Sometimes weight gain or weight loss and difficulty sleeping or too much sleep
A doctor's examination
Poor nutrition (as may result from poverty, eating disorders, or excessive dieting)
Often low body weight and body fat or a significant loss of weight over a short time
A doctor's examination
Stress
A stressful life event, difficulty concentrating, worry, and sleep problems (too much or too little)
A doctor's examination
* Some medications can also cause amenorrhea..
† Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
‡ High levels of prolactin (a hormone that stimulates the breasts to produce milk) can result in no periods.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.