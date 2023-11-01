Overview of Symptoms of Lung Disorders

Doctors may suspect a problem with the lungs or airways based on symptoms. Symptoms of lung disorders often affect breathing and may include

Less commonly, a blockage in the airways between the mouth and lungs results in a gasping sound when breathing (stridor).

Symptoms that affect other parts of the body may also suggest a lung disorder is present. People with a lung disorder may have

Chest pain or tightness

Clubbing (enlargement of the tips of the fingers or toes)

Cyanosis (bluish or grayish discoloration of the skin)

Some of these symptoms do not always indicate a lung problem. For example, chest pain may also result from a heart or digestive disorder, and shortness of breath can be caused by a heart or blood disorder.

Other, more general symptoms, such as fever, weakness, fatigue, or a general feeling of illness or discomfort (malaise), sometimes also reflect a lung or airway disorder. Some symptoms, such as cough or wheezing, may indicate a lung disorder. Disorders that affect the nerves or muscles, such as myasthenia gravis and Guillain-Barré syndrome, cause weakness of the respiratory muscles and lung symptoms.

Respiratory symptoms may be minor (such as a cough caused by a cold) or life threatening (such as severe breathing difficulty).

The characteristics and pattern of symptoms help doctors diagnose the lung disorder.