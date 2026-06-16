The ovaries produce and release eggs. Developing egg cells (oocytes) are contained in fluid-filled cavities (follicles) in the wall of the ovaries. Each follicle contains one oocyte. In premature menopause, ovarian function is impaired due to any of the following:

Decrease in the number of ovarian follicles

Acceleration of follicle destruction

Poor response of the follicles to gonadotropins (reproductive hormones secreted by the pituitary gland)

Due to the impaired follicles, the ovaries no longer release eggs (ovulation) regularly and stop producing the usual premenopausal levels of reproductive hormones.

Premature menopause has many causes:

Genetic abnormalities: Chromosomes, including the sex chromosomes, may be abnormal. Sex chromosome abnormalities include Turner syndrome, disorders that result in having a Y chromosome (which normally occurs only in males), and Fragile X syndrome.

Family history of early menopause

Autoimmune disorder: The body produces abnormal antibodies that attack the body’s tissues, including the ovaries.

Metabolic disorders such as enzyme deficiencies

Viral infections: Mumps is an example.

Chemotherapy or radiation therapy for cancer

Surgical removal of the ovaries: Surgery to remove both ovaries (bilateral oophorectomy) ends menstrual periods and causes menopause.

Surgical removal of the uterus: Surgery to remove the uterus (hysterectomy) ends menstrual periods but does not cause most of the other symptoms of menopause as long as the ovaries are functioning.

Toxins: Tobacco is an example.

If the cause is a disorder that confers a Y chromosome, the risk of cancer of the ovaries is increased.