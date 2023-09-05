Medical History and Physical Examination for Blood Disorders

During the physical examination, doctors look for specific physical findings that can be related to a blood disorder.

Telangiectases Image Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

They examine the skin and mucous membranes (such as the inner surface of the eyelids or the mouth), looking for paleness, abnormal blood vessels (telangiectasias), bruises, small red, purple or brown spots, or rashes.

They feel the neck, underarm, and groin areas for enlargement of lymph nodes.

They examine the joints to see if they are tender or swollen.

They examine the abdomen, feeling for enlargement of the spleen or liver.

They do a rectal examination to check the stool for blood.

The findings from the history and physical examination help doctors decide what laboratory tests may be needed.