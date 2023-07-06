Research has shown that many people who completed suicide were experiencing multiple risk factors at the time of death. About 85 to 95% of people who die by suicide have a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death.

The most common health condition that contributes to suicidal behavior is depression.

Depression, including the depression that is part of bipolar disorder, is involved in over 50% of attempted suicides and an even higher percentage of completed suicides. Depression can occur out of the blue, be triggered by a recent loss or other distressing event, or result from a combination of factors. In people with depression, marital problems, recent arrest or trouble with the law, unhappy or ended love affairs, disputes with parents or bullying (among adolescents), or the recent loss of a loved one (particularly among older people) may trigger a suicide attempt. The risk of suicide is higher if people with depression also have significant anxiety, impulsive behavior, substance use disorders, and sleep disorders.

Traumatic childhood experiences, particularly including physical and sexual abuse, increase the risk of attempted suicide.

Isolation increases the risk of suicidal behavior. People who have been separated, divorced, or widowed are more likely to complete suicide. Suicide is less common among people who are in a secure relationship than among single people.

Use of alcohol may intensify depression, which, in turn, makes suicidal behavior more likely. Alcohol also reduces self-control and increases impulsivity. About 30% of people who attempt suicide drink alcohol before the attempt, and about half of them are intoxicated at the time. Because alcohol use, particularly binge drinking, often causes deep feelings of remorse during dry periods, people who engage in unhealthy alcohol use are at higher risk of suicide.

Almost all other mental health conditions also put people at higher risk of suicide.

People with schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders may have delusions (fixed false beliefs) that they find impossible to cope with, or they may hear voices (auditory hallucinations) commanding them to kill themselves. Also, people with schizophrenia are prone to depression. As a result, they die by suicide at a much higher rate (10%) than the general population.

People with borderline personality disorder or antisocial personality disorder, especially those with a history of impulsivity, aggression or violent behavior, are also at higher risk of suicide. People with these personality disorders tend to have decreased frustration tolerance and tend to react to stress impetuously, sometimes leading to self-harm or aggressive behavior.

General medical disorders, especially those that are painful and chronic, contribute to about 20% of suicides in older adults. Recently diagnosed medical disorders, such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, cancer, and infection, can also increase suicide risk. Some health conditions such as AIDS, temporal lobe epilepsy, and head injuries can directly affect people's brain functioning and, thus, increase suicide risk.

About 1 in 6 people who kill themselves leave a suicide note, which sometimes provides clues about why they did it. Reasons given include mental illness, feelings of hopelessness, feeling like a burden to others, and inability to cope with various life stresses.

Risk Factors for Suicidal Behavior

Antidepressants and the risk of suicide The risk of suicide attempts is greatest in the month before starting antidepressant treatment, and the risk of death by suicide is no higher after antidepressants are started. However, antidepressants sometimes slightly increase the frequency of suicidal thoughts and attempts (but not of completed suicide) in children, adolescents, and young adults. So parents of children and adolescents should be warned about this risk, and children and adolescents should be carefully monitored for the following side effects, especially during the first few weeks after they start taking the medication: Increased anxiety

Agitation

Restlessness

Irritability

Anger A shift into hypomania (when people feel full of energy and cheerful but are often easily irritated, distracted, and agitated) is also an important side effect to watch out for. Mental health professionals, patients, and families should bear in mind that suicidality (thoughts and ideas about and preoccupation with death, particularly by suicide) is a core feature of depression. Treatments that alleviate depression reduce the risk of suicide. Because of public health warnings about the possible association between taking antidepressants and an increased risk of suicide, doctors began diagnosing depression less and started prescribing antidepressants more than 30% less often for children and young people. However, during this same time, suicide rates among young people temporarily increased by 14%. Thus, it is possible that by discouraging the use of medications for the treatment of depression, these warnings resulted in more, not fewer, deaths by suicide. When people with depression are given antidepressants, doctors take certain precautions to reduce the risk of suicidal behavior by: Giving people antidepressants in amounts that would not cause death

Scheduling more frequent visits when treatment is first started

Clearly warning people and their family members and significant others to be alert for worsening symptoms, agitation, insomnia, or suicidal ideation

Instructing people and their family members and significant others to immediately call the doctor who prescribed the antidepressant or to seek care elsewhere if symptoms worsen or suicidal thoughts occur