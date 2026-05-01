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Quick Facts
QUICK FACTS

Suicidal Behavior

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Modified May 2026
v26284421
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What is suicidal behavior?

Suicidal behavior is when a person:

  • Tries to kill themselves but lives

Any mention of suicidal thoughts—even in the form of a joke, and certainly any suicide attempt—must be taken seriously.

Call the emergency number (911 in the United States) if:

  • Someone you know has intentionally harmed themself or has immediate plans to die by suicide

  • You see someone who is at risk of hurting themself or others

Keep talking to the suicidal person in a calm, supportive voice until help arrives.

In the United States, call or text 988 to be connected to a trained counselor at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (or, chat online at 988lifeline.org) if:

  • Someone you know needs support for a suicidal, mental health, or substance use crisis

Contacting 988 is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A person has the option to remain anonymous if they choose. A trained crisis counselor provides support and shares resources, if needed.

What makes someone want to die by suicide?

Usually, several things have to go wrong before a person tries to kill themself. Often, the person is depressed. Depression is feeling so sad that the sadness stops you from being able to live your normal life. Depression can be triggered by an event, like the death of a loved one. Or, depression can start without a sad event.

In addition to depression, other life problems that increase the risk of suicidal behavior include:

  • Having a serious health problem

  • Having a serious mental health disorder besides depression

  • Having money problems

  • Losing a loved one

  • Having a drug or alcohol problem

How can I tell if someone is at risk for suicidal behavior?

A person who talks about suicide is at greater risk if they have one of the life problems listed above and also:

  • Have tried to die by suicide before

  • Have someone in their family who died by suicide or has a serious mental health disorder

  • Seem preoccupied with suicide

  • Have a specific plan

  • Were abused as a child

  • Are older (particularly if they are male)

What are antidepressants?

Antidepressants are medicines used to treat depression. A person should take the antidepressants that their doctor tells them to take—if they don't, they may be more likely to act out suicidal thoughts. A person shouldn't stop taking antidepressants unless their doctor tells them to stop.

Sometimes thoughts of suicide (but not actually acting on those thoughts) may increase in children and young people when they first take antidepressants. If your child is taking an antidepressant, watch for these warning signs, especially in the first few weeks of treatment:

  • Your child seems even more anxious

  • Your child seems agitated, irritable, or angry

  • Your child seems restless

  • Your child is being cheerful and full of energy but also easily irritated, distracted, or agitated

Call your child’s doctor right away if you notice any of these warning signs.

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