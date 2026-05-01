Suicidal behavior is when a person:

Tries to kill themselves but lives

Any mention of suicidal thoughts—even in the form of a joke, and certainly any suicide attempt—must be taken seriously.

Call the emergency number (911 in the United States) if:

Someone you know has intentionally harmed themself or has immediate plans to die by suicide

You see someone who is at risk of hurting themself or others

Keep talking to the suicidal person in a calm, supportive voice until help arrives.

In the United States, call or text 988 to be connected to a trained counselor at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (or, chat online at 988lifeline.org) if:

Someone you know needs support for a suicidal, mental health, or substance use crisis

Contacting 988 is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A person has the option to remain anonymous if they choose. A trained crisis counselor provides support and shares resources, if needed.