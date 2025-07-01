Suicide is death caused by an act of self-harm that is intended to be lethal. People in crisis or considering suicide can dial or text 988, which connects them to Lifeline Chat & Text, a crisis hotline. Additional support is available at the following web sites: 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Although some attempted or completed suicides come as a shock to family members and friends, many people give warnings. Signs of distress or suicidal thoughts to look for include any change in the person's usual behavior pattern, such as changes in mood, behavior, sleep, or energy. Because most suicidal people often do not speak directly about their thoughts and distress, it is important to note when things people say suggest they may be feeling hopeless, overwhelmed, trapped, or that they are a burden to others. Changes in behavior include withdrawal from usual activities, agitation, outbursts of anger, irritability, drinking or using drugs more than usual, or other odd behaviors such as saying goodbyes or giving away possessions. Any mention of suicidal thoughts—even in the form of a joke, and certainly any suicide attempt—must be taken seriously. If it is ignored, a life may be lost.

If a person is imminently in the process of attempting suicide or has already attempted suicide, the authorities should be contacted immediately (in the United States by calling 911) so that emergency services can arrive as soon as possible. Until help arrives, stay with the person and speak in a calm, nonjudgmental, supportive manner.

A doctor may hospitalize people who have threatened or attempted suicide. Most states allow doctors to hospitalize people against their wishes if the doctors believe that those people are at high risk of harming themselves or others.

Newer comprehensive public health policies for preventing suicides use multiple methods, including suicide prevention training and trained peer counselors in schools and workplaces. Improvement in access to mental health care includes providing suicide risk–reducing clinical interventions in mental health care settings as well as in primary care offices and emergency departments. Recently, the development of artificial intelligence on social media platforms has helped to identify at-risk individuals and provide timely assistance. Public health policies that make lethal means less accessible are also prevention measures.