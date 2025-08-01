skip to main content
Substance-Related Mental Health Disorders

ByMashal Khan, MD, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
Reviewed/Revised Modified Aug 2025
Substance-induced mental health disorders are mental changes produced by substance use or withdrawal that resemble psychiatric disorders such as depression, psychosis, anxiety, or neurocognitive disorders (those that involve the brain and affect thought and other mental processes).

For a mental health disorder to be considered substance induced, the substance involved must be known to be capable of causing the disorder. Substances can be members of the Ten Drug Classes Commonly Associated With Substance-Related Disorders, but many other substances can cause mental health disorders. Common examples include anticholinergic drugs and steroids (sometimes called corticosteroids or glucocorticoids), which may cause temporary symptoms of psychosis.

Table

Ten Drug Classes Commonly Associated With Substance-Related Disorders

Alcohol

Antianxiety and sedative drugs

CaffeineCaffeine

Cannabis (including marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids)

Hallucinogens (including LSD, phencyclidine, psilocybin, 3,4-methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine [MDMA])(including LSD, phencyclidine, psilocybin, 3,4-methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine [MDMA])

Inhalants (such as paint thinner and certain glues)

Opioids (including fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone)(including fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone)

Stimulants (including amphetamines and cocaine)

Tobacco

Other (including anabolic steroids and other commonly abused substances)

In addition, the substance-associated mental health disorder should

  • Appear within 1 month of intoxication with or withdrawal from the substance

  • Cause significant distress or impair functioning

  • Not have been present before use of the substance

  • Not occur only during acute delirium caused by the substance

  • Not last for a substantial period of time*

* Certain disorders of thinking caused by alcohol, inhalants, or sedatives/hypnotics, and perceptual disorders caused by hallucinogens may be long lasting.

Specific diagnosable substance-induced mental health disorders include the following:

