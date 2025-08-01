Substance-Related Mental Health Disorders

Substance-induced mental health disorders are mental changes produced by substance use or withdrawal that resemble psychiatric disorders such as depression, psychosis, anxiety, or neurocognitive disorders (those that involve the brain and affect thought and other mental processes).
For a mental health disorder to be considered substance induced, the substance involved must be known to be capable of causing the disorder. Substances can be members of the Ten Drug Classes Commonly Associated With Substance-Related Disorders, but many other substances can cause mental health disorders. Common examples include anticholinergic drugs and steroids (sometimes called corticosteroids or glucocorticoids), which may cause temporary symptoms of psychosis.
Ten Drug Classes Commonly Associated With Substance-Related Disorders
CaffeineCaffeine
Cannabis (including marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids)
Hallucinogens (including LSD, phencyclidine, psilocybin, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine [MDMA])(including LSD, phencyclidine, psilocybin, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine [MDMA])
Inhalants (such as paint thinner and certain glues)
Opioids (including fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone)(including fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone)
Stimulants (including amphetamines and cocaine)
Other (including anabolic steroids and other commonly abused substances)
In addition, the substance-associated mental health disorder should
Appear within 1 month of intoxication with or withdrawal from the substance
Cause significant distress or impair functioning
Not have been present before use of the substance
Not occur only during acute delirium caused by the substance
Not last for a substantial period of time*
* Certain disorders of thinking caused by alcohol, inhalants, or sedatives/hypnotics, and perceptual disorders caused by hallucinogens may be long lasting.
Specific diagnosable substance-induced mental health disorders include the following:
Substance-/Medication-induced psychotic disorders
Substance-/Medication-induced bipolar and related disorders
Substance-/Medication-induced depressive disorders
Substance-/Medication-induced anxiety disorders
Substance-/Medication-induced obsessive-compulsive and related disorders
Substance-/Medication-induced sleep disorders
Substance-/Medication-induced sexual dysfunction (see Sexual Function and Dysfunction in Women and Sexual Function and Dysfunction in Men)
Substance/Medication-induced major or mild neurocognitive disorder