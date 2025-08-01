Substance-Related Mental Health Disorders

Substance-induced mental health disorders are mental changes produced by substance use or withdrawal that resemble psychiatric disorders such as depression, psychosis, anxiety, or neurocognitive disorders (those that involve the brain and affect thought and other mental processes).

For a mental health disorder to be considered substance induced, the substance involved must be known to be capable of causing the disorder. Substances can be members of the Ten Drug Classes Commonly Associated With Substance-Related Disorders, but many other substances can cause mental health disorders. Common examples include anticholinergic drugs and steroids (sometimes called corticosteroids or glucocorticoids), which may cause temporary symptoms of psychosis.

In addition, the substance-associated mental health disorder should

Appear within 1 month of intoxication with or withdrawal from the substance

Cause significant distress or impair functioning

Not have been present before use of the substance

Not occur only during acute delirium caused by the substance

Not last for a substantial period of time*

* Certain disorders of thinking caused by alcohol, inhalants, or sedatives/hypnotics, and perceptual disorders caused by hallucinogens may be long lasting.

Specific diagnosable substance-induced mental health disorders include the following: